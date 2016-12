Security forces launched a massive search operation in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after suspected militants fired a few rounds at them, police said. (Source: Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces launched a massive search operation in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after suspected militants fired a few rounds at them, police said. (Source: Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

One militant was killed while a security personnel was injured during a search operation by security forces at Buchru in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Security forces launched the search operation in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after suspected militants fired a few rounds at them, police said.