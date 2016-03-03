Kashmir encounter: Three Hizbul militants killed in South Kashmir

Represenational image of an Indian police man at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, India. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) Represenational image of an Indian police man at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, India. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Three militants have been killed in an encounter that started on Wednesday evening after army and police cordoned-off a village in Tral.

The militants include Ishaq Ahmad Parray, an associate of Hizbul Mujaideen’s 21-year-old commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani. Ishaq, who was known in his village as Newton for being a brilliant student, had joined militancy last year.

On Wednesday evening, a joint team of police and army cordoned-off the Mirpora village of Tral after inputs about the presence of slain militants. As the joint team was zeroing-in on the target, the holed up militants opened fire resulting in an encounter which lasted several hours.

All the three militants trapped in the village have been killed in the encounter and police have recovered three rifles from their possession.

On Wednesday evening, as police and army cordoned-off the village, people assembled outside and threw stones at police in a bid to help militants escape. A civilian was injured when he was hit in shoulder by a tear smoke shell fired by police to disperse the protestors.