Karnataka scraps transfer of woman cop who put minister’s call on hold

The office of Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police issued an order cancelling the transfer and reinstating Shenoy at Kudligi.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published: February 2, 2016 12:50 am
Under fire for the transfer of a woman police officer after she put a state minister’s phone call on hold, the Congress government in Karnataka on Monday cancelled the January 18 order to transfer Deputy SP Anupama Shenoy from Kudligi in Ballari district to Indi in Vijayapura district.

The officer was transferred a week ago after state Labour Minister P T Parmeshwara Naik, who is also the minister in charge of Ballari district, accused her of ignoring his phone calls.

Naik had initially denied any links to Shenoy’s transfer, but was caught on camera a few days later, boasting about how he got Shenoy transferred for not taking his calls.

There were also allegations that Shenoy was shunted out because she did not yield to pressure from the sand mafia in the district and also refused to close a murder case against a supporter of Naik.

The issue had sparked protests against Naik.

  1. M
    Manish
    Feb 2, 2016 at 3:45 am
    She has been reinstated. Now dismiss the labor minister, otherwise the job is half done. File half a dozen cases against him and jail him - we have enough laws to frame innocent people so it should not be hard to jail a criminal.
