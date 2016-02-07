Judicial Accountability: Govt wants fresh bill to probe complaints against judges

The government favours bringing afresh a bill which seeks to change the present system of probing complaints of “misbehaviour and incapacity” against judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.
The Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill was earlier brought by the previous UPA government but had lapsed following the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. Now the Narendra Modi government wants to bring afresh the legislation with certain changes.
“A mandate…to inculcate independence, impartiality and accountability among judges should be considered without delay. This could be done by reintroducing a modified Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill,” a Law Ministry note says.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha in December last year, Law Minister D V Sadananda Gowda had said, “The Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill has lapsed… We are working on it.” He had said any decision will be taken “after taking suggestions from stakeholders”.
Though the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in March, 2012, it had undergone changes in the Rajya Sabha following protests by the judiciary and jurists who had questioned some of its provisions.
The lapsed bill provided for a comprehensive mechanism for handling complaints made by citizens on grounds of alleged misbehaviour and incapacity against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.
It also provided for a mechanism to take action against those found guilty after investigation. It also laid down judicial standards and made it incumbent on the judges to declare their assets and liabilities.
The ministry note, prepared for the 9th meeting of the Advisory Council of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms to be held here this month, states that the new Bill could be further strengthened.
It says questions such as whether it would be feasible to penalise those making frivolous complaints that are confidential, whether the scrutiny panel should have judges from the same high court and if having non-judicial members in the oversight committee will be acceptable to judiciary need to be answered.
“Clarity regarding the process of inquiry, power to impose punishment (minor measures), the extent to which the minor measures are enforceable etc. will also give teeth to the pending legislation,” it says.
It says a National Judicial Oversight Committee for Judicial Accountability could be set up comprising the Chief Justice of India, representing the Judiciary, the Law Minister, representing the Legislature and an eminent person representing the civil society.
The National Judicial Oversight Committee could then develop its own procedures and make rules for creation of similar structures at the state level as well, it suggests.
The Advisory Council of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms is chaired by the Law Minister and has the Attorney General, representative from the Bar Council of India, the Law Commission Chairman and an official from the Supreme Court registry as its members.
At times, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has also attended the meetings usually held every six months.
- Feb 7, 2016 at 8:48 amGood idea. If misused judicaty will land up with puppets in place of honest judges.Reply
- Feb 7, 2016 at 11:19 amIndia is the only country in the world where judges appoint judges. But these Modi haters in their haste to oppose anything BJP proposes want to keep following this ridiculous system.Reply
- Feb 7, 2016 at 4:55 pmbestt step taken by bjp govtReply
- Feb 7, 2016 at 2:49 pmNo Consiutional protection be grated to Higher Judiciary in case they act against law and malafidely ,illegally against rules and law and procedure.Reply
- Feb 11, 2016 at 4:52 amThis is long, long overdue. The judiciary have been enabled to be unaccountable to notions of law, equity and fair play by the executive and superior courts through social engineering appointments and immunity from impeachment among other things and by the Consution that has enshrined exceptions to both the Rule of Law and Equality under law in the Indian Consution. Apart from eroding competence and integrity, the resultant culture has bred insouciance and arbitrariness of a very high order. The deleterious effect of this on the National character has been as extreme as the corrosion of education for political convenience. Today the Courts are defenders of the four important principles of any Banana Republic, "Just because you did it does not mean you are criminal", "Just because the statute book says so, does not make your actions a crime", "Evidence lies in the perception of the judge", and "Just because you did not do it, does not mean you are innocent". The Central Government is just beginning to acknowledge the Judiciary is hostage and incapable of objective, independent jurisprudence. This is primarily because the judiciary has, in the decades of "social engineering" and politically convenient verdicts lost sight of the law and principles of jurisprudence. It is also in the nature of India's criminal Governance, from the Committees of Clubs, to District Forest Officers, to every cog in India's wheel to abuse power and deny rights to citizens through using the Indian "Judicial" System. This is furthered to a great deal by the incompetence, corruption and ponderous arrogance of the judicial system and because the abusers of power utilize the resources and money that belongs to others to abuse the juridical system and oppress their innocent victims. There is no accountability. None at all. Let me add a personal experience of mine to buttress the more widely known stories of Ramaswamy, Dinakaran, Balakrishnan and Kumaraswamy that draw the Judiciary into disrepute: After several years of prevarication on a stay granted by arithmetic challenged Kumaraswamy of Jayalalithaaaa fame on a criminal case brought by me against ten influential and wealthy accused.,before the cognizing magistrate could commence trial, and against the clear directives of the Supreme Court, Judge Sathyanarayana attempted to intimidate my lawyer in open court to withdraw the case. He told him, among other things, "Ask your client to stop with the second drink", and "The Indian Penal Code cannot be applied here because this is not UK or US", as a prelude to quashing the case without any reference to the law, the evidence, the procedure or giving my Lawyer an opportunity to argue my case. On appeal, the Supreme Court declined to uphold the rule of law. This is 2015. I can well imagine what happened in the Suryanelli Rape Case where the Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha, P. J. Kurien was let off. This is my second experience. The first was in the Madras High Court that granted a stay on judicial separation that had already taken four years on top of the five years of desertion and was sent back to the family court after 20 years preventing me from getting a divorce when it was still meaningful in terms of re marriage.Reply
