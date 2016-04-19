J&K: Woman ‘forced to abort’ after cops stop car

Four months pregnant, a 23-year-old woman was forced to abort after a vehicle carrying her for medical assistance was allegedly detained by the traffic police for over an hour on Jammu-Srinagar highway.
At 5 pm Thursday, Sultana, along with husband Abdul Hussain (26) and her mother-in-law, was on way to a nursing home when their car was stopped at Nagrota checkpost. “We were made to wait for nearly an hour,’’ said Hussain. He added that as they reached the nursing home, the pregnancy had to be aborted due to bleeding suffered by Sultana.
- Jaipur: Woman accuses husband’s friend of rape, accused claim it was Nikah Halala
- Lucknow: Gangrape victim flees as accused’s kin try to ‘abduct’ her, reaches SSP office 3 days later
- Husband hacks Assam college teacher to death
- Woman delivers healthy baby boy, while nursing dead twin
- MBA student held for robbing woman after befriending her
- Womans death after childbirth enrages family,protests at nursing home
While Hussain lodged a written complaint at Nagrota police station the same night, the police claimed that he has decided not to pursue the matter. But Hussain claimed he was called to the Sidhra police post Friday and was told to withdraw the complaint.
WATCH NEWS PLAYLIST