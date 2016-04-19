J&K: Woman ‘forced to abort’ after cops stop car

Latest News
Her husband added that as they reached the nursing home, the pregnancy had to be aborted due to bleeding suffered by Sultana.

April 19, 2016

Supreme Court, Doctor jail, Pregnant woman death, Riyazuddin jailed, Delhi High Court, Doctor Riyazuddin, Doctor pregnant woman death, Nation news, india news, indian ExpressFour months pregnant, a 23-year-old woman was forced to abort after a vehicle carrying her for medical assistance was allegedly detained by the traffic police for over an hour on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

At 5 pm Thursday, Sultana, along with husband Abdul Hussain (26) and her mother-in-law, was on way to a nursing home when their car was stopped at Nagrota checkpost. “We were made to wait for nearly an hour,’’ said Hussain. He added that as they reached the nursing home, the pregnancy had to be aborted due to bleeding suffered by Sultana.

While Hussain lodged a written complaint at Nagrota police station the same night, the police claimed that he has decided not to pursue the matter. But Hussain claimed he was called to the Sidhra police post Friday and was told to withdraw the complaint.

