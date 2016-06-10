J&K- Two GREF personnel killed in oxygen cylinder blast in Samba district

The deceased had come to the industrial area in a truck to collect refilled oxygen cylinders for used in wielding works. The deceased had come to the industrial area in a truck to collect refilled oxygen cylinders for used in wielding works.

Two GREF personnel were killed and four others were injured in an oxygen cylinder blast in the Industrial Estate of Bari Brahmana in Samba district on Friday afternoon.

Sources identified the deceased as Sant Ram and Amar Singh. They added that four factory workers, including its chowkidar, were injured and the condition of one of them was started to be critical.

The seriously injured Ram Pal of Dhiansar (Bari Brahmana) was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, while the other three have been admitted in ESI (Employees State Insurance) Model Hospital at Bari Brahmana.

The deceased had come to the industrial area in a truck to collect refilled oxygen cylinders for used in wielding works. However, hardly had they reloaded two cylinders in the vehicle that one of them exploded killing both the GREF personnel on the spot and extensively damaging their truck.

Four factory workers including chowkidar got injured after being hit by the splinters. The wind screen and window panes of some vehicles parked nearby also got broken.

The explosion was powerful, but as it was raining at that time, we thought that lightening had struck some place,’’ said a police officer who was present in the area.

“We thought of visiting the spot after the rains stopped, but other workers in the nearby factories raised alarm,’’ he added. The police have registered a case and started investigations.