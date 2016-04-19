Local, Kashmiri students clash in Rajouri

Latest News
12 injured, cars damaged; simmering tension since India-West Indies match

Written by Arun Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2016 3:13 am
Clashes erupted in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri today as two groups of students clashed, attacking each other with stones and setting on fire four vehicles.

Police rushed to the university and are trying to bring the situation under control.

“There were clashes between two groups of students (locals and those from the Valley) on the university campus over some issue”, DIG Poonch Rajouri range, Johny Williams said.

He said for the past few days, there was some tension between these groups but the university authorities said they will sort out the issue.

However, today there were clashes, minor stone-pelting and four vehicles including 2 to 3 motorcycles were torched, the DIG said.

Police have rushed to the campus and situation is being brought under control, he said, adding further details are awaited.

