Separatist leaders detained ahead of PM Modi’s Valley rally

Geelani had called for a ‘Million Men March’ at Tourist Reception Centre ground on the day the PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar, police has launched a crackdown on separatist leaders and detained dozens of separatists from various parts of Kashmir.

The decision to arrest separatist leaders was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the state government to keep top separatist leaders under surveillance. The detentions come after Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani called for a ‘’Million March’’ in the city on the day Modi is scheduled to address a rally. The PDP leadership has claimed that Modi would announce a massive flood relief package at the rally.

On Saturday night, police detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik and Democratic Freedom Party chairman Shabir Shah. They also arrested dozens of activists of Hurriyat (G), including general secretary Ashraf Sehrai and spokesperson Ayaz Akbar.

This apart, police is keeping a watch on Facebook pages propagating about the “Million March”. Geelani had earlier asked people to promote the march on social media and through wall paintings.