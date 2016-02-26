J&K Railway Police nab ‘killer mother’ with social media help

Social media helped J&K Railway Police join the dots and track a woman and her partner to crack the mystery of a three-year-old boy’s death.

The arrested woman, Gurmeet Kaur, is the boy’s mother. She has confessed to killing the boy since she saw him as a barrier in her illicit affair with Ajay Kumar, who was arrested with her, police said. Both Gurmeet and Ajay are from Punjab.

The railway police had found the boy in a critical condition by the bushes near Katra railway station in Jammu on January 1. They admitted him to hospital and circulated his photographs to all police stations across the state, Katra Railway Superintendent of Police (SP) A K Sharma said. He succumbed to injuries soon after.

With no leads coming, Sharma took a chance and uploaded the photograph on WhatsApp and Facebook. After a few days, the police got a call from one Baldev Singh, based in Holland. According to the SP, Singh said he knew the boy: Harman Singh, from Harta village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

He also gave the police the victim’s grandparents’ contact in Kapurthala: Nirmal Singh and Surinder Kaur, his neighbours back home.

With the grandparents identifying the boy in Katra, they learnt that Gurmeet had married a man named Harpreet Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur who works in Saudi Arabia. Gurmeet, her parents said, had gone missing in October last year. After they lodged a missing complaint, she reportedly returned home on December 16, but again eloped within a days. This time she took her son along.

From Harpreet’s mother, the police learnt that Gurmeet allegedly had an affair with a man named Ajay Kumar, of Jalandhar, and the duo had eloped.

The police put the couple’s cellphones on surveillance and, tracking their movements to locations in UP and MP, finally had them arrested by Delhi Police in Narela, West Delhi, earlier this month.

