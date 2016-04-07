J&K: Police vehicle, carrying body of militant, set ablaze by militants

The police vehicle that was set ablaze by protesters. Express Photo The police vehicle that was set ablaze by protesters. Express Photo

Protesters set ablaze a police bullet proof vehicle carrying the body of slain militant Naseer Ahmad Pandit who was killed along with another militant at Vehil Shopian.

Officials said that a big mob assembled at Muran chowk in Pulwama and when the police vehicle, carrying the body of Pandit reached the chowk, villagers pelted stones at the vehicle and later ‘hijacked’ the police vehicle. The villagers took the vehicle to Pandit’s native village where he was buried. The vehicle was then set on fire.

Pulwama Superintendent of Police Rayees Mir confirmed that the vehicle was set ablaze.

“It was not hijacked. The crowd was swelling and we wanted to avoid any casualty,” Mir said.

Meanwhile, protesters have blocked all roads leading to Karimabad and clashed with police in the town. Additional forces have rushed to the spot.

