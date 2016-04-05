J&K: New CM Mehbooba Mufti gets down to work

New J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu and J&K Governor NN Vohra during oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday. (Source: PTI) New J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu and J&K Governor NN Vohra during oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti, 56, got down to work with a one-on-one meeting with Governor N N Vohra and convening a meeting with her Cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats soon after taking oath.

Besides Mehbooba, 22 other ministers were sworn-in, bringing to an end the three-month President’s Rule in the state.

At the meetings in the civil secretariat here, meanwhile, the new CM asked her ministerial colleagues to “get down to work’’ and work on “Mufti-saheb’s unfinished agenda of peace, harmony and development for Jammu and Kashmir’’. Seeking “full commitment and support’’ of the bureaucracy, she told all administrative secretaries: “I am passionate about getting things going. I need your support in realising the vision of the former Chief Minister.”

Specifying that the broader road map for the PDP-BJP government is spelled out in the Agenda of Alliance, Mehbooba asked her colleagues to get down to work immediately. “We should work as a cohesive force to ensure regional harmony,” she said, adding that development and good governance will have the desired impact on ground only in an environment of peace and stability. Mehbooba underscored the need to improve focus on implementation of centrally sponsored schemes saying these have great potential and that J&K can draw immense benefits from such schemes, as have states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.