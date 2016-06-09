J&K: NC, Mahila Congress hold protests against erratic power supply

Mahila Congress held protest against shortage of basic facilities in Jammu. Mahila Congress held protest against shortage of basic facilities in Jammu.

Hitting out at PDP-BJP coalition government in the state, the activists of Mahila Congress and National Conference (NC) held separate protests against alleged shortage of basic facilities in Jammu.

“The PDP-BJP government has let down the people of Jammu region who were made to vote for them by showing them greener pastures. The BJP has forsaken the people of Jammu,” President of Congress Mahila Morcha, Indu Pawar said.

Accusing the BJP ministers of leaving the people of Jammu in the scorching heat without electricity, she said that BJP leaders were enjoying the pleasant weather of Kashmir.

“While the people of Jammu are reeling under scorching heat, with unscheduled power cuts adding to their miseries, and no potable water, the BJP ministers and leaders are enjoying the pleasant weather of Kashmir,” she said.

The workers of opposition NC also held a protest and demanded that the government provide uninterrupted power supply to the Jammu region.

“While the people in Jammu pay their electricity bills without any delay, they are forced to suffer in the scorching heat due to regular power outage,” a NC activist said.

The NC has threatened to extend its agitation to other parts of the Jammu region if the government fails to take immediate steps to provide uninterrupted power supply and potable water to the people.