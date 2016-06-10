J-K: Infant mortality rate on steady rise

Over 2000 infant deaths have been reported for a period of 3 years in J&K. Over 2000 infant deaths have been reported for a period of 3 years in J&K.

More than 2,000 infant deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015-16, a slight increase from last year, the Legislative Council was informed on Friday.

The Minister (in-charge), Health and Medical Education Department, Bali Bhagat, in a written reply to a question of PDP legislator Firdous Ahmad Tak in the Upper House, informed that 2,034 infant deaths occurred in the state in 2015-16.

Watch Video: What’s making news

In 2014-15, 2,008 infant deaths were reported and in 2013-14, the number was 2,292, the minister informed.

The highest number of infant deaths in 2015-16 was reported from Jammu district (557) and the lowest from Ramban (4). No infant death was reported from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The minister said that as per a sample registration system, the infant mortality rate in the state was 51 in 2007, adding that it had come down to 37 in 2013 which was better than the national average of 40.

The minister informed that special newborn care units have been sanctioned for all district hospitals under the National Health Mission and 19 of them are already functional.