J-K govt bans all ‘private airborne activity’ near defence installation

This follows a communiqué from IAF Headquarters (Punjab, Himachal and Jammu area) dated June 2 this year. This follows a communiqué from IAF Headquarters (Punjab, Himachal and Jammu area) dated June 2 this year.

Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a blanket ban on all sorts of “private airborne activity” within a radius of one km from any defence/security forces installation in Jammu for a period of 60 days.

This comes after Indian Air Force (IAF) issued an alert that terrorists may use sub-conventional methods like paragliders, parachutes, air baloons etc. to target IAF, defence and police installations in near future.

Issued by District Magistrate, Jammu, Simrandeep Singh, invoking provisions of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, the ban order says that it has become “imperative to impose restrictions on agencies involved in adventure sports like parasailing, paragliding, or other similar airborne objects’’ as it has been brought to his notice that terrorists may use “sub-conventional methods’’ like “paragliding, parachute etc., to target IAF/Defence/Police installations in near future’’.

This follows a communiqué from IAF Headquarters (Punjab, Himachal and Jammu area) dated June 2 this year.

Watch Video: What’s making news

While there will be no airborne activity like parajumping, paragliding, hoisting of air balloons etc., within a radius of one kms from any defence/security installation in Jammu, prior permission of the District Magistrate shall be required in case any such activity is to be conducted anywhere in the district, the order said.

It also enjoined upon all the private agencies involved in such business to disclose the details thereof along with the details of their equipments/items to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Jammu within 60 days of the issuance of this order.

Any one willing to start such business or activity shall seek prior permission of the District Magisrate, it said, adding that any private/government agency subletting any such equipment/item to any third person shall do only with his prior permission.

It also asked all the sub divisional magistrates, tehsildar and station house officers of police stations concerned to ensure compliance of the ban order, adding that any violation of it will attract penal action.