J&K Governor sets up committee to monitor utilisation of PM Modi’s 80, 000 cr fund

For monthly review of the implementation of projects funded under the Rs 80,000 crore of PM’s package — “The Aggregative Multi-sector Economic & Infrastructure Rebuilding (TAMIER) Plan 2015-2020”, the State Governor N N Vohra on Saturday constituted a high level monitoring committee, headed by the Chief Secretary B R Sharma and Administrative Secretary, Planning and Development its member secretary.

The committee has members in administrative secretaries of the departments of Forests, Relief & Rehabilitation; Home, Housing and Urban Development; Power Development; Finance; Public Works (R&B), Technical/YSS; Science and Technology; Higher Education; Agriculture Production; Health & Medical Education; PHE/I&FC; Tourism and Revenue.

The committee will oversee implementation of projects, monitor fund flow for ensuring optimal utilisation, address any other issues which may arise during the implementation of the Plan (2015-2020), and keep the Governor informed on regular basis, an official spokesperson said in Jammu.

TAMEIR Plan envisaging Rs 80,000 crore plus framework was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Srinagar on November 7 last year. This Plan, with the Centre’s support, shall implement humanitarian and multi-sectoral growth initiatives in the state, the spokesperson added.

The humanitarian relief involves provision of relief to the flood affected families of September 2014 floods in the form of enhanced ex-gratia relief for construction of houses, assistance for restoration of livelihood in the form of interest subvention for traders/self employed, business establishments etc.; rehabilitation package for one time settlement of displaced persons from PoK and Chhamb, besides rehabilitation package for return of Kashmiri Pandits, the spokesperson pointed out.

The Disaster Management, according to him, includes a comprehensive flood control project for river Jhelum and its tributaries including dredging and desilting, assistance for permanent restoration of damaged public infrastructure assets, assistance under World Bank assisted Jhelum-Tawi flood recovery project and strengthening the Disaster Management Framework in the state.

Similarly, social infrastructure included creation of two institutions similar like the AIIMS for health care in the state, stepping up support for creation of infrastructure in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres, establishment of IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, training to one lakh youth for self-employment and wage employment placement linked skill training under HIMAYAT scheme, construction of indoor and outdoor stadiums in the state, enhanced rate of remuneration for SPOs, establishment of five India Reserve Police battalions and undertaking the Pashmina promotion programme.

The Fourth component for development projects involves implementation of projects in tourism, agriculture, horticulture and urban development sectors and funding for externally aided projects.

The Economic Infrastructure sector includes taking up major projects in power sector, road, transport and Highways. Power Development including the Srinagar-Leh 220 KV transmission line, two pilot solar power projects in Leh and Kargil, funds for power sector reforms, funds for augmentation of T&D system, preparation of DPRs and implementation of small Hydro Projects, four laning and improvement of different sections of Jammu-Srinagar Highway, five projects for improving road connectivity in the State under Bharat Mala, improving urban infrastructure in the Capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar etc.