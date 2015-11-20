J&K: Four injured in grenade attack on CRPF team in Pampore

Latest News
"Some unidentified militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party at Drangbal on the national highway in Pampore which exploded causing splinter injuries to two CRPF personnel and as many civilians," a police officer said.

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Updated: November 20, 2015 3:06 pm
CRPF jawans, Pulwama blast, J&K Grenade attack, Pulwama grenade attack, CRPF grenade attack Police and army personnel in Srinagar  patrol the area after a grenade attack on CRPF jawans in Pampore. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Four persons including two Central Reserve Police Force jawans were injured in a grenade attack at South Kashmir’s Pampore town. Army and police cordoned the area soon after the blast.

Officials said that unidentified men tossed a grenade towards the CRPF jawans standing outside Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kadlabal that resulted injuries to two CRPF jawans and two civilians.

Locals, however, said that more than two civilians sustained splinter injuries in the grenade attack.

Police and army reached the spot and started an investigation.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

