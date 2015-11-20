J&K: Four injured in grenade attack on CRPF team in Pampore

Police and army personnel in Srinagar patrol the area after a grenade attack on CRPF jawans in Pampore. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Police and army personnel in Srinagar patrol the area after a grenade attack on CRPF jawans in Pampore. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Four persons including two Central Reserve Police Force jawans were injured in a grenade attack at South Kashmir’s Pampore town. Army and police cordoned the area soon after the blast.

Officials said that unidentified men tossed a grenade towards the CRPF jawans standing outside Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kadlabal that resulted injuries to two CRPF jawans and two civilians.

Locals, however, said that more than two civilians sustained splinter injuries in the grenade attack.

Police and army reached the spot and started an investigation.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.