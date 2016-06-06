J&K: Four injured in explosion near Army Warfare School

The work was being carried out by a unit of the Border Roads Organisation. The work was being carried out by a unit of the Border Roads Organisation.

Four labourers were injured in an explosion near an under-construction bridge in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir Ganderbal district, police said.

The site is located close to the signal centre of Army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in the area.

“An explosion occurred near an under-construction bridge in Sonamarg area this morning. Four labourers working on the project sustained minor injuries in their legs,” a police official said.

He said the work on the bridge was being carried out by Border Roads Organisation’s Beacon unit.

The official said the cause and nature of the explosion is being investigated.