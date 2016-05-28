Opposition disrupts J&K assembly for second day

Trouble started as soon as the House met for the day with the MLAs from NC, Congress, CPI(M) and two Independents demanding a ruling from the Speaker. (Source: Reuters/ File photo) Trouble started as soon as the House met for the day with the MLAs from NC, Congress, CPI(M) and two Independents demanding a ruling from the Speaker. (Source: Reuters/ File photo)

For the second day, both the Upper and Lower Houses in J&K assembly witnessed sloganeering and walkout from the opposition over Handwara civilian killings and the implementation of National Food Security Act.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah, while speaking at Governor’s motion of thanks, criticised the PDP and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and termed her government as full of contradictions from day one. “You can’t decide whether you should listen to your people or not,’’ Omar said, adding that chief minister had failed to fulfil a single promise that the party made to the people before it came to power.

Omar reminded Mehbooba of the promise that the Centre will be sending huge funds to the state. “What happened to that money, the big package of Rs 80,000 crore?” He also said that PDP-BJP has failed to implement alliance agenda

He targeted the chief minister about the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) she had sought from the Centre before taking charge. “There are no CBMs,” he said. Omar also criticised the government over the sainik and pandit colonies and asked the government to clarify its stand on the issues. He said they wanted the Kashmiri pandits to return with honour “but we don’t want ghettos for them”.