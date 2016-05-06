Latest News
  • Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Keran sector, one soldier killed

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Updated: May 7, 2016 7:03 am
Army on Friday foiled infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Keran sector. In the operation a soldier was killed, the operation is still in progress.

Army spokesman said the infiltration bid was foiled along Line of Control in Kupwara Sector.

”A group of militants attempting to infiltrate was intercepted early morning today by alert troops deployed on the Line of Control. In the ensuing encounter one soldier, Sepoy Ramesh Chand Yadav sustained a bullet injury,” official said.

The spokesman said while being evacuated, the young soldier succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

Army said the operation is still underway near Gujjar Dori in Keran sector when militants tried to sneak from PoK into the Valley.

After snow started melting, army launched operations along the LoC when militant groups were spotted near the LoC.

