J&K: 2 soldiers, civilian hurt in grenade attack

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar | Updated: March 27, 2016 3:57 am
Two Rashtriya Rifles (RR) personnel and a civilian were injured after militants lobbed a grenade outside the police station at Bijbehara, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Saturday afternoon.
The injured soldiers are Mahesh and K Marjhan of 1 RR. The civilian wounded in the attack, Farooq Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Srigufwara in Anantnag.
Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack in a tele-statement to a local news agency. South Kashmir, especially Pulwama district, is the new hotbed of terrorism.