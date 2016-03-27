J&K: 2 soldiers, civilian hurt in grenade attack

Two Rashtriya Rifles (RR) personnel and a civilian were injured after militants lobbed a grenade outside the police station at Bijbehara, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Saturday afternoon.

The injured soldiers are Mahesh and K Marjhan of 1 RR. The civilian wounded in the attack, Farooq Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Srigufwara in Anantnag.

Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack in a tele-statement to a local news agency. South Kashmir, especially Pulwama district, is the new hotbed of terrorism.