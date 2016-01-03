J&K: 2 Armymen held for ‘posing as Hizbul Mujahideen militants, extortion’

Two Armymen are part of an alleged four-member gang of extortionists, arrested by police in south Kashmir after they barged into a doctor’s house posing as Hizbul Mujahideen militants and took Rs 32,000.

The Armymen were arrested after the doctor’s sister, also a doctor, identified one of the gang members at the hospital where she works.

“Yes, we have arrested them (the two Armymen),” Superintendent of Police Kulgam Mumtaz Ahmad told The Sunday Express.

Last week, four persons posing as Hizbul Mujahideen militants allegedly barged into the house of doctor Bilal Ahmad at Qazigund and asked his family where he was. When the family said Bilal was not home, they extorted Rs 32,000 from them.

A day later, Bilal’s sister identified an attendant accompanying one of the patients at her hospital as one of the four gunmen. The family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

When the police arrested the man, he revealed the names of his three alleged accomplices — two of whom are Armymen posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and the Rashtriya Rifles.

“We have arrested four persons, including the two Armymen. We have recovered a toy gun, a van and Rs 23,000 from their possession,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Qazigund Parvez Ahmad. “An investigation has been launched and we are trying to figure out if only four persons were involved,” Ahmad said.

Police have identified the four as Muzaffar Ahmad, Nissar Ahmad and Armymen Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Rafiq. All of them are from Qazigund.

Police sources said that after the arrest of the four persons, another doctor from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district approached the police and told them that three gunmen posing as militants had barged into their house and extorted money.

A defence spokesperson, however, said that the arrested Armymen “were on leave”.