Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in hospital, cadres pray for her recovery

More than a week after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, special pujas for her speedy recovery are being performed by AIADMK cadres and supporters in various parts of Tamil Nadu. As part of the Purattasi celebrations by Hindus, special puja and homam was performed outside the hospital Friday morning.

The hospital has maintained that Jayalalithaa was admitted for treatment of “fever and dehydration”. A health bulletin issued by the hospital late Thursday night said she has responded well to the treatment. “Necessary evaluation tests are being carried out. The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised a few days’ stay in the hospital for recuperative treatment,” said the statement by Subbiah Viswanathan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals.

With party supporters flocking to the hospital on Greams Road in large numbers, police have restricted entry. “We are not letting party supporters in as the crowd will affect operations of the hospital,” said a deputy commissioner posted outside the hospital.

Several VIPs, including Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, AIADMK leaders and industrialists, visited the hospital to take stock of Jayalalithaa’s condition, while her close aide Sasikala and former CM O Panneerselvam are camping on the second floor. On Friday evening, many cabinet members and senior leaders flocked to the hospital, but none of them were allowed entry to the block where the Chief Minister is being treated.

Amid rumours in the social media, health bulletins released by the hospital have maintained that her condition is improving and she would be discharged in a few days. The first bulletin released on the night she was admitted said she was suffering from fever and dehydration. In the first two days, Apollo briefed the media twice and refuted rumours that Jayalalithaa had been shifted to Singapore.

Wishing her speedy recovery, DMK chief M Karunanidhi Friday demanded that the government release a photograph of the Chief Minister from hospital. He said that could be the only way to put an end to rumours.

