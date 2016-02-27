Jat stir cost Pune railway division Rs one crore

Protesters clash with security personnel in Rohtak on Friday. Gajendra Yadav. Protesters clash with security personnel in Rohtak on Friday. Gajendra Yadav.

The Jat quota stir, which crippled transport in much of northern state of Haryana, has also taken a toll on the revenue of Pune Division of the Indian Railways.

According to officials with the commercial department of Pune Division, it may have lost a revenue of about Rs 1 crore due to cancellation of North-bound trains in the last 10 days during which the agitators blocked train tracks. The loss includes money reimbursed to those who had booked tickets and loss of sales of unreserved tickets and parcel slots.

Gaurav Jha, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Pune Division, said the Railways had to refund a total of Rs 71 lakh to passengers who had booked tickets in trains such as Jhelum Express and Goa Express as the trains did not ply.

“Between February 19 and 24, Pune-Jammu Tavi Jhelum Express didn’t ply at all. The train is very popular for those wanting to go to Delhi. Also, Vosco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express was cancelled for three days while Chandigarh-Yashwantpur Karnataka Express was cancelled for two days,” said Jha.

Other officials said an additional Rs 30 lakh may have been lost due to loss of sales of unreserved tickets in these trains and as well as failure to carry booked cargo. “We are not taking into account the notional loss of man-hours of railway staffers. But taking into account both booked and unbooked tickets and parcels, a total of Rs 1 crore was lost during this period,” a senior official said.

