Jats protest outside Rajnath’s residence demanding reservation

Jat community leaders staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi. Agitators said that they have been ‘betrayed, as reservation was promised to them earlier. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Jat community leaders staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi. Agitators said that they have been ‘betrayed, as reservation was promised to them earlier. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Jat community leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi on Sunday, demanding reservation for the community, after the High Court brought an interim stay on the reservation given to Jats and five other castes in the state.

The agitators raised slogans against the Khattar-led Haryana Government and were also heard saying “Hum apna haq le ke rahenge”. They were also raising slogans urging the Jats to unite for the cause of reservation. They chanted “Kahttar sarkar murdabad”, “Jat ekta zindabad” and “jo jaton se takrayega, choor choor ho jayega”. They were also carrying placards with similar messages.

Heavy police presence was seen in the area as several barricades were placed to contain the protestors.

One of the agitators said that they have been ‘betrayed, as reservation was promised to them earlier.

“Several farming communities have been given reservation, but why not Jats? We are also a farming community. Jats get reservation in eight states, but why not in Haryana…. They had promised us reservation, now they are backing out. Now, this agitation won’t stop. We have been betrayed,” he said.

Hearing a petition challenging reservations for Jats and other castes on the grounds that it is in violation to a Supreme Court order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday brought an interim stay on the Jat reservation quota and fixed July 21 for the next hearing, when the government will file its reply.

The Haryana Cabinet had on March 28 approved the amendments in the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Bill, which enlists Jats, Bishnois, Tyagis, and Rors in the recently sculpted Backward Classes (C) category, making them eligible for 10 per cent reservation in classes 3 and 4 posts, and six percent reservation in classes 1 and 2 jobs.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Jat Aarakshan Samiti are geared up to launch a state wide ‘Jat Nyay rally’ in Haryana from June 5.

A violent Jat agitation had crippled the state in February, which resulted in the death of many people and widespread damage to property. It was brought under control only after the army staged a flag march.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App