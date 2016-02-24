Jat quota: Rewari BJP members ‘quit’

All members of the Rewari unit of the BJP have tendered their resignation in protest against officials of the district administration and the police for allegedly not doing their duty during the protest by Jats for reservation.

The party workers said their calls for taking action went unheeded. The resignations were, however, not accepted.

Around 100 members of the party handed over their resignations to Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma at Rewari on Tuesday. Haryana PWD Minister Rao Narbir and Rewari MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas were also present and tried to pacify the members.

Rewari MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas told The Indian Express, “We pacified them and their resignations were not accepted.”

