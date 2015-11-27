Japanese TV channel making documentary on Super 30

A Japanese televising channel has arrived here to make a documentary on how students from the underprivileged sections of the society aspire to be at the IITs under the guidance of mathematician Anand Kumar and his Super 30 team.

“We want to focus on the economic condition in the eastern India and how students from poor families strive for success using education as a tool. Super 30 is a place which helps them realise their dreams, with so many students reaching IITs and now also to Japan,” Masaki Hojo of Tokyo TV said.

Two former students of the Super 30 are now studying in Tokyo University.

Hojo said the Tokyo TV team would talk to the families of some of the students to capture their background, the hardships they go through, the passion they have and the way they strive for success.

Japanese channel NHK and former Miss Japan Norika Fujiwara had made documentaries on the Super 30 initiative earlier.

A team of Tokyo University officials visited Super 30 last year and had discussions with Kumar for induction of some of the students in their institution.

