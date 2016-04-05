Jammu & Kashmir govt: PDP MP boycotts swearing-in

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohara along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her cabinet poses for a group photo at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday. (Source: PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohara along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her cabinet poses for a group photo at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti’s oath ceremony on Monday has exposed cracks within her party. While founding-member and senior PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra “boycotted” the event in Jammu, Mehbooba’s decision to drop key party faces and induction of her uncle Farooq Andrabi, a first-time MLA, appears to have triggered some discontent in the party.

Karra, who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, told The Indian Express: “I boycotted (the swearing-in) to show my disagreement. On Friday, Mehbooba Mufti had told me that we will continue deliberations (on government formation) on Sunday. She had told me that if I was not convinced, I was free not to attend her oath ceremony.

”I was not convinced; that’s why I didn’t attend it (today).”

Karra has had disagreements with the party line for several months now over “ideological reasons” after the PDP aligned with the BJP.

“That (ideological differences) is a separate thing,” he said on Monday. “I had told her (Mehbooba) to keep three people away Altaf Bukhari, Nayeem Akhtar and Haseeb Drabu (all Cabinet ministers under Mufti). They had failed Mufti Mohammad Sayeed; they had collaborated (against) Mehbooba Mufti…to become the chief minister.”

While Mehbooba dropped former Public Works Minister Bukhari – one of the few ministers who performed well in the 10-month government led by Mufti – both Drabu and Akhtar have been included.

Sources said Karra is contemplating floating his own political party. They also said Mehbooba has compounded her problems by acceding to his demand and keeping Bukhari out. Bukhari, who has had a long association with Mufti and attended Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, is said to be annoyed with her decision.

“By keeping both Altaf Bukhari and Ashraf sahib (MoS Power in Mufti’s Cabinet) out of the council of ministers, there is no representation to Srinagar city in the cabinet,” said a senior PDP leader. “We are in a situation where we can lose both Karra and Altaf Bukhari (along) with some other party faces”.