Jammu and Kashmir: BJP may opt for new faces

Less than 24 hours before the swearing-in of the coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti, BJP vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday dropped hints that some of the BJP ministers in the previous Mufti Sayeed government may not get ministerial berths this time.
“Who will become minister and who will not will be decided by the party… whoever becomes a minister shall keep the honour and respect of party workers,” Khanna said at the concluding session of the party’s two-day state executive committee here.
Though none of the former ministers from BJP except Deputy Chief Minister-designate Nirmal Singh has received any formal intimation for induction into the council of ministers, sources said that the axe may fall on two ministers.