Jallikattu being a tradition is no justification: SC

The apex court fixed August 30 for final hearing of the matter to decide on the Constitutional validity of Jallikattu. (Source: File) The apex court fixed August 30 for final hearing of the matter to decide on the Constitutional validity of Jallikattu. (Source: File)

THE SUPREME Court Tuesday said that bull-taming sport Jallikattu cannot be justified as legal only because it is a centuries-old tradition.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R F Nariman said that if the parties are able to convince the court that its earlier judgment was wrong, it may refer the matter to a larger bench.

“Just because the sport (Jallikattu) is centuries old, it can’t be said that it’s legal or permissible under law. Since centuries, children below the age of 12 years were married. Does that mean that child marriage is legal,” the bench asked.

The apex court fixed August 30 for final hearing of the matter to decide on the Constitutional validity of Jallikattu. It clarified that no adjournment will be granted in the case after it starts final hearing in the matter.

During the hearing, the counsel for Tamil Nadu said Jallikattu is a sport being practised for centuries and it showcases an age-old cultural practice in the state. The apex court had on January 21 refused to re-examine its 2014 judgment banning use of bulls for Jallikattu, or bullock-cart races across the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App