J-K crisis: BJP leader meets Mehbooba, confident that coalition will continue

Both the PDP and BJP appear to have been able to cut some ice in their relations in Jammu and Kashmir after former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and a senior BJP leader expressed confidence that ‘government formation will happen soon.’

“However, there has been no time frame set for it so far,” he said after a 30-minute long meeting with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at State Guest House in Jammu earlier today.

After extensive deleberations with senior BJP leadership as to what they will be conveying to the Governor later, Singh along with two senior party leaders had returned to Jammu from Delhi earlier during the day. He is believed to have met Mehbooba along with a message from the BJP high command.

When asked about their meeting at Delhi, he said that they discussed issues pertaining to government formation in the state.

Though Singh described his meeting with Mehbooba as a courtesy call, their meeting assumed significance in view of it being the first high-level contact between two parties ahead of their meetings with the Governor.

After the sudden death of Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at AIIMS in Delhi on January 7, there has been Governor’s rule in the state as none of the alliance partners staked claim for government formation so far.

PDP leaders have stated that they want a commitment from the Centre for a time-bound implementation of the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ between them. Mehbooba has even alleged that in view of overt and covert attempts from certain quarters both at the Central and the BJP, there has been no progress on economic and political front especially reconciliation front in the state.

Amidst the stalemate over government formation, Governor N N Vohra has called both the party leaders on Tuesday evening to clear their stand on the matter. While Mehbooba along with party leaders will be meeting him at Raj Bhavan at 4.30 pm, BJP leaders including Singh will meet him at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, PDP Chief spokesperson Naeem Akhtar said that the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ is sacred for both parties.

The only thing is the need to remove the trust deficit between them, he said.