‘Invite to PM to address US Congress a rare honour’

Stating that most US politicians treat the Indian community as a “model” diaspora, Anupam Ray, the Consul General of India based at Houston, said PM Narendra Modi being invited to address a joint sitting of US Congress is not only a “rare honour”, but also indicates the importance the US accords India.

“The fact that he is addressing the joint session of the Congress is an indication of how important the relationship is and how important the Prime Minister of India is to US audiences. It is a rare honour…,” Ray told journalists at a dinner hosted at his residence.

Modi, who was invited by US President Barack Obama for a bilateral visit when he went to the US in March, will be addressing a joint meeting of US Congress on June 7 and will later hold talks with the US President. This will be Modi’s fourth visit to US in his two years in office. He will be the fifth PM after Manmohan Singh, AB Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi to address the joint meeting of US Congress.

“The fact that it (meeting between the two leaders) is coming so soon shows there is no diminution in the momentum of relationships. The dynamics of the relationship is such that it can only go in an upward trajectory,” said Ray.

