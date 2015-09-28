Internet services fully restored in J&K after three days

The disruption of internet, broadband and GPRS facilities was widely criticised by the people, though the government said it was done to prevent communal tension in the state during Eid celebrations.

Internet connectivity in the Valley was completely restored this morning, after a period of three days. The broadband connectivity was being restored since late last night. The disruption of internet, broadband and GPRS facilities was widely criticised by the people, though the government said it was done to prevent communal tension in the state during Eid celebrations.

Soon after internet was restored at about 10 am, people started posting comments and messages on social networking sites criticising the decision of the government for snapping internet in the state.

“One of the worst modern-day atrocities records itself in the history: banning the modern day oxygen for three long days and nights!!!!?#?shame#,” a senior journalist posted a message on his Facebook page.

Several users started greeting their friends on the fourth day, though Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated for only three days. Some internet users termed it as an internet curfew.

The government, on Friday morning, had snapped internet connectivity in the Valley and later in the Jammu region as well. Government sources said the internet connectivity was snapped as the government had reports that on Eid days, social networking sites would be used to spread tension in the state especially when a political controversy is already brewing up due to the ban on sale of beef in the state.

Both the leaders of mainstream and separatist parties have criticised the government for snapping internet connectivity in the state.