India wants Nepal united, prosperous: PM Modi

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 20, 2015 1:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapa that India’s only desire is to see its neighbour united, inclusive, stable and prosperous.
Thapa, who also holds the portfolio of foreign affairs, briefed Modi about developments in Nepal.
“The Prime Minister reiterated that India’s only desire is to see a united, inclusive, stable and prosperous Nepal, and that India is committed to strengthening the traditional bonds of friendship and kinship with the people of Nepal,” a PMO statement said.
