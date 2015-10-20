Presents Latest News
  • India wants Nepal united, prosperous: PM Modi

India wants Nepal united, prosperous: PM Modi

Nepal Deputy PM Thapa, who also holds the portfolio of foreign affairs, briefed Modi about developments in Nepal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 20, 2015 1:11 am
Top News

narendra modi, modi nepal, india nepal news, india nepal ties, nepal news, world news, latest news, india news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapa that India’s only desire is to see its neighbour united, inclusive, stable and prosperous.

Thapa, who also holds the portfolio of foreign affairs, briefed Modi about developments in Nepal.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that India’s only desire is to see a united, inclusive, stable and prosperous Nepal, and that India is committed to strengthening the traditional bonds of friendship and kinship with the people of Nepal,” a PMO statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News