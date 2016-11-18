India using artillery fire to escalate tension: Maleeha Lodhi tells UN

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United State, Maheela Lodhi. (Source: Wikipedia photo) Pakistan’s ambassador to the United State, Maheela Lodhi. (Source: Wikipedia photo)

Pakistan has drawn the attention of the United Nations to what it said was India’s “intention” to escalate tension on the Line of Control by launching artillery barrages, which were threatening regional peace and security. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi wrote to UNSC President and and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon saying Indian troops in Kashmir launched artillery barrages last week in a major escalation of attacks along the LoC threatening regional peace and security, Geo News reported.

“This was the first use of such weapons in 13 years and was a clear indication of the Indian intention to further escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and security,” she wrote.

Lodhi said it was an effort by India to divert the international attention from its “continued violations of human rights” in Kashmir, the report said.

She called on the UN chief and the Security Council as the custodians of international peace and security to take note of the continued ceasefire violations by India that pose a real danger to regional peace and security.

She told the UN authorities that the frequency of these violations has increased over the last two months.