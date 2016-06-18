India, Thailand to boost defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, before a meeting in Hyderabad New Delhi, Friday, June 17, 2016. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, before a meeting in Hyderabad New Delhi, Friday, June 17, 2016. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

INDIA AND Thailand Friday agreed to enhance cooperation on defence and maritime issues, along with counter-terrorism, cyber security and human trafficking, as visiting Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A joint statement said both sides expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation in the maritime domain, including anti-piracy cooperation, security of sea lanes of communication, coast guard cooperation to maintain peace and ensure safety and security of navigation in the Indian Ocean.

In this connection, both sides agreed to work towards completion of negotiation for signing of the White Shipping Agreement.

Modi said both the countries have agreed to forge a closer partnership in the fields of defence and maritime cooperation. “Beyond terrorism, we have agreed to further deepen our security engagement in the fields of cyber security, narcotics, transnational economic offenses and human trafficking,” he said.

On the economic front, the leaders said early conclusion of a balanced Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement is a shared priority.

