In solidarity with J&K: Police stand by protesters, keep right-wing groups who threatened violence ‘at bay’

Hundreds of students and members of Left-backed organisations took to the streets of College Square in Kolkata to protest against the alleged killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing curfew there. Heavy force was deployed at the protest site where several right-wing groups had converged, threatening to resort to violence against the “anti-national protesters”.

Cooped up at College Square, police officers, armed with riot gear, remained alert to respond to any eventuality. “Certain right-wing groups have threatened to attack the protesters. We can’t allow this to happen. Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy and this must remain non-violent,” a police officer said.

Protesters carried signs condemning the violence in J&K and naming each of the 36 civilians killed in the past few days. “Each sign identifies a deceased person by name. This is to ensure that they will not be forgotten. We won’t let this go. Indian state troops have been firing at protesters and blinding them and killing them. We are mourning and also demanding justice,” said Sharmishtha Rai, a student of Jadavpur University who was at the protest site Thursday.

The protesters wore black bands and carried signs condemning what they termed as “state violence”. While the protest continued as planned – a march raising placards, shouting slogans and declaring solidarity – it was the hour prior to the beginning of the protest march that saw animated conversations between party members and students.

“This is the problem with the Left. They have organised a protest but it seems like a reaction to something. There is no innate sense of anger or even indignation. There is a pattern and people are following it,” a student protester said.

Another student immediately disagreed, questioning the the validity of the former’s comment. “No other party has even bothered to talk about what is right or wrong. There are so many people here who have come to protest. You think they aren’t angry?”

