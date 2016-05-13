Uttar Pradesh govt considers relaxing norms to register Hindu marriages

The government is also considering changing the existing Rs 2 registration fee, with officials saying that a decision on the exact amount to be charged is yet to be taken. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/ File) The government is also considering changing the existing Rs 2 registration fee, with officials saying that a decision on the exact amount to be charged is yet to be taken. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/ File)

The Samajwadi Party government is in the process of relaxing norms for the registration of Hindu marriages in the state, which have existed for over past four decades.

As per the draft being prepared to bring amendments in the existing Hindu Marriage Registration Rules-1973 by the UP Stamp and Registration Department, newly wedded couples would not be required to declare the name and details of the priest who performed the rituals. The couples would also not have to obtain a certificate from a gazetted officer, the village pradhan or a local representative certifying their marriage, nor would they be required to fulfil the long existing requirement of bringing two witnesses to get their marriage registered.

A provision is also under consideration to allow either of the parties in a marriage to apply for annulment of the said marriage.

The proposed amendments, which will be tabled before the Cabinet soon, are part of the state government’s move to simplify the existing three-page form, available online, which, besides seeking details about the date and place of marriage, requires couples to provide information about themselves, their fathers and the priest who performed the rituals. The norms have been in place since the government notified them on September 15, 1973.

Principal Secretary, Stamp and Registration Department, Anil Kumar said, “These rules have existed for long. We first decided to go for online registration and while looking at the form, realised that there were many insignificant details sought from the couple, which made the process more complicated. Thus, the amendments aim to make the entire process easy and less cumbersome.”

The government has also proposed that a couple could submit the form at the sub-registrar office of the Tehsil belonging to either of them (bride and groom) or at where the marriage took place. The only addition being that they will now have to provide details of both their parents, as against only the father’s sought earlier.

The government is also considering changing the existing Rs 2 registration fee, with officials saying that a decision on the exact amount to be charged is yet to be taken.

“While we have already introduced online registration of marriages in the state, we are also in the process of linking the registration with the Aadhaar numbers and facilitating the issuance of certificate online,” Kumar said, adding that the government would try to complete the linking process within two months of filing the application.

Government records say that about 70,000 applications for marriage registration are filed in a year.

Kumar also said that the government will next plan to make online the registration of properties in the state.

