Democracy or dictatorship? Congress lashes out at PM after raid at Himachal CM’s house

Ministers and congress MLAs addressing media persons outside the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh house, Holy Lodge in Shimla on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Lalit Kumar)

The Congress Saturday alleged “political vendetta” and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the CBI conducted raids at the Shimla and Delhi residences of Congress MP and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The Congress asked whether an “undeclared emergency” has been imposed in the country and said the move was a part of Modi’s “hate agenda”.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the BJP government of using the CBI to target political opponents — be it Virbhadra Singh, BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav or West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — and exhibiting “fascist tendencies”.

“Sometimes there is a case against Mayawati, sometimes against Mulayam… An FIR against Virbhadra Singh is lodged at midnight and raids are conducted the next morning… Be it Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee, if you do not fall in line and cooperate in Parliament, the CBI is ready,” he said. “The chief minister’s daughter is getting married today and CBI officials were at his doorstep early in the morning when he was leaving for the ceremony,” he added.

“Is this a democracy or a dictatorship. Has emergency been declared?” Azad asked. He drew a parallel between the Modi government and the Janata government, which came to power ousting Indira Gandhi after emergency. He said the Janata government harassed and targeted Indira and added that it would not have been short-lived one had it not harassed her. “This government is also harassing its political opponents… The countdown of this government has started…,” he said.

Arguing that the case against Virbhadra was in the court and hence sub judice, Azad said he was appealing to the judiciary to rise to the occasion. “There was also a PIL filed in the same matter which is pending before the Delhi High Court… What is strange is that instead of waiting for decision of court, the CBI first proceeded to register a PE and now proceeded to conduct a raid,” Azad said.

Accusing the Modi government of showing much eagerness to target Virbhadra, Azad asked him to explain why his government has neither registered cases nor conducted raids against the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, who are facing allegations of corruption.

