Haryana may soon have a few ‘open’ jails

Haryana government is considering opening a few ‘open’ jails in line with the ones operating in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, Director General (Prisons) Yashpal Singhal said that he had talked to the DG (Prisons) Rajasthan recently and got the details of working of such jails there.

“The necessity of setting up such jails is being examined. There are 18,000 inmates in various central and district jails in Haryana, out of which hardly 30 per cent are hardcore criminals,” said Singhal. He also said that the jail department is taking various steps to check the illegal use of mobile phones inside prisons.

“The department is in process of installing jammers in various jails to check the illegal use of mobile phones by the inmates. Also, those inmates from whose possession mobile phones are recovered will not be granted routine parole,” said Singhal.

However, landline phones are made available in most of the jails so that the inmates can talk to their relatives for 35 minutes in a week. Singhal said that they are also planning to start yoga classes in some jails with the help of an NGO.

Back in 2015, Haryana prisons department had announced that they had gone entirely digital with jails across the state set to rely on software – designed by a team of inmates led by software engineer Satender, who is facing a dowry death case — to implement the change.

As a result, inmates’ trial dates, financial transactions inside the jails, their medical history and criminal track records can now be tracked by police online. The project was officially launched by K K Mishra, Additional Director General of Prisons, Haryana, at the Karnal district jail on Wednesday.

The software, Digital Management System, was being prepared by the jail inmates, led by Satender, in Gurgaon over the last year. Satender had been a computer project manager before he was arrested in a dowry death case and is lodged in jail with his family members. While he was initially incarcerated in a Gurgaon jail, he is presently lodged in Karnal.

