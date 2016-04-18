Haryana to go kerosene-free next year: CM Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Come 2017 and those residing in Haryana will no longer have kerosene as gas cylinders would have replaced them. “Gas (LPG) cylinders will be provided to every household using kerosene for cooking” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while addressing a rally at Chandraka village in Mewat Sunday.

The CM also made a number of announcements for the development of Mewat including renovation of Kotla lake. “The lake is being renovated at a cost of Rs 17 crore and on completion, about 23,000 acre of land would get irrigation facilities,” Khattar said. He also added that villages in Firozpur Jhirka constituency will be connected with rainy well project costing Rs 284 crore to redress the problem of water prevailing there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App