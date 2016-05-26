Haryana: Four men shot dead in Palwal village, hunt on for ‘suspended policeman’

Outside the house of Razaq and Wasim in Uttawar village, Palwal district, on Wednesday. Outside the house of Razaq and Wasim in Uttawar village, Palwal district, on Wednesday.

More than 50 women are gathered in the courtyard of a house in Uttawar village in Haryana’s Palwal district. Two water coolers, two steel trunks, a metal almirah and a bed — all of them packaged in transparent plastic sheets — stand in a corner of the verandah. Some gift-wrapped boxes are stacked next to a pile of high school books.

A few hours later, this Muslim household would have seen two daughters getting married, but people gathered here Wednesday evening were waiting for bodies of two men for their funeral.

On Wednesday afternoon, four men — Wasim(17), Razaq (35), Din Mohammad (62) and Hamid (24) — from the village were shot dead during a clash between two groups. Another resident, Islam, was injured.

“Tomorrow, two of my granddaughters were supposed to get married here. The grooms’ families would have reached the house tonight. Look around. The house is filled with wedding gifts. Our relatives and neighbours are here. But they have come here to bury my sons,” said Chand Bi, Razaq’s mother and Wasim’s grandmother.

Around 11.30 am Wednesday, Razaq and Wasim had gone to their relative Din Mohammad’s house, around 400 metres away, to invite the family for a pre-wedding feast.

“They were making final arrangements for today’s feast, overseeing the cooking before they went to Din Mohammad’s house. Little did I know that I will not see my children again,” said Chand Bi.

Palwal SP Rajesh Duggal told The Indian Express that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and initially the eyewitnesses told the police that there was a heated exchange between two groups, allegedly over some remarks made about a woman.

The woman in question is believed to be the sister-in-law of “suspended police official” Yahya Khan, police said. The two sides, they said, had a heated argument over an “objectionable” remark about her.

“Irked by some objectionable remarks passed against her, Khan opened fire from his pistol resulting in the death of four and injuring one person,” Duggal said.

The victims’ family members have alleged in the FIR that Hamid had an argument with Khan, who then opened fire on Din Mohammad after he asked them to sort out the matter.

“Khan along with his relatives, started firing and they first killed Din Mohammad, then two other persons, Abdul Razaq and Wassim. They later killed Hamid,” said a relative of the victims’, Ashu.

Meanwhile, the village remained tense Wednesday evening as families waited for the bodies and the accused still remained at large.

“We have rushed police personnel. The situation is under control,” Duggal said. He added that the main accused, Yahya Khan, and his associates, who were present during the incident, were absconding. He said that initial investigation has revealed that Khan was posted with Gurgaon police and he was suspended few months ago.

“We are trying to find out more details about him and are in touch with Gurgaon police,” he added.

An FIR against 52 persons, including 32 named, has been registered on charges of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and several sections of Arms Act.

