Union Minister Harsh Vardhan asks scientists to complete Research and Development projects in time

Advising young scientists to think out of the box while doing innovation work in research laboratories, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged them to complete the research and development projects in a time-bound manner. “Their work should not be limited and remain closed in the four walls of laboratories instead of percolating down to the common man,” said the minister, who attended a programme of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) in Bhubaneswar.

He also said better coordination among the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s laboratories was needed to avoid duplication of R&D work elsewhere in the country, while asking why India couldn’t do better in fundamental research field than China, Russia and European countries.

Harsh Vardhan also said innovations should be cost-effective and better lab-industry synergy is required for this.

Noting that a pilot plant for pelletisation of iron ore is a major initiative undertaken by the IMMT, he said that China is the only country who has honed this technology and “our success can save a lot of foreign exchange in terms of import”.

The minister said country needs many more patents from research laboratories to show the world that the country’s innovation is second to none.

“Now many young and experienced scientists working abroad are returning to our country. Around 250 scientists have come back to join R&D field in their motherland. New scholarship has been introduced to attract young talents to do fundamental research in India,” he said.

