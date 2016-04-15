Handwara protest: CM Mehbooba Mufti reviews situation, says civilians should not be harmed

Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP Photo) Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP Photo)

As curfew continued in Handwara and Kupwara towns for the second consecutive day Thursday, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti chaired her first security review meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the recent deaths in firing by security forces in Handwara.

After returning from Delhi Thursday afternoon, Mehbooba met top officers at her Fairview residence. Besides state DGP, several other senior officers attended the meeting. They briefed the CM on steps taken to restore normalcy.

Mehbooba is learnt to have directed the officials to ensure that no civilian is harmed during crowd control by security forces.

Meanwhile, protesters clashed with police in Handwara and neighboring villages despite curfew being imposed in these areas. “The situation is tense. Youths clashed with police personnel at many places,’’ said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Banday Mollah. DGP K Rajendra visited Handwara and held a meeting with officials.