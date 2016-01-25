Half of UP ministers minting money: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Latest News
By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: January 25, 2016 12:06 pm
Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav Sunday claimed that half of the ministers in the Akhilesh government are yet to mend their ways and were busy “minting money”.

“I had advised the ministers. Some mended their ways but some did not. If earning money is your priority, then you should rather do business. Even I would have helped you. In politics, people give you money on their own,” Mulayam said while addressing party workers to celebrate former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary here.

“Mata Prasad Pandey (Speaker) is sitting here. He used to spread a bedsheet to collect money… people gave lakhs… I also did the same and there was so much that it took four days to count,” he added.

Recalling that he had faced several allegations, including that he was associated with dacoits, Mulayam said: “Some claimed that I had links with Chaviram gang, some claimed that I had links with Madho Singh and Phoolan gang… Even dacoits at times do good work.”

He claimed that while Man Singh, a former dacoit, had helped the poor, the rich had sent him to jail. “Later, his son Tehsildar Singh contested against me. Many goondas contested against me but people are very intelligent and they defeated everyone,” he said.

He went on to caution Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to stay alert on those who indulge in backbiting. “I told him to listen to these people but do not act,” he said.

  1. R
    Rajesh
    Jan 25, 2016 at 6:27 am
    lol, Mullahyam himself knows that his family and party are full of thieves. But not a problem, Mullahayam is a "secular" and CONgis will be looking for a "Secular" Looter Alliance to defeat BJP.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. M
      MuftCMMufti
      Jan 25, 2016 at 4:43 am
      Mulaa-ayyam is following the steps of H .D(Deve Gowda) who did same with his son when he became CM by taking support from BJP
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. M
        MuftCMMufti
        Jan 25, 2016 at 4:44 am
        ultimately people rejected Deve Gowda and his sons and voted for uurappa!
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. J
          JKG
          Jan 25, 2016 at 4:44 am
          Yadav family does not mint money...?
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. M
            Man with
            Jan 25, 2016 at 2:03 am
            Mr Yadav, you wrong in fact entire UP government is making money.
            (0)(0)
            Reply
