Half of UP ministers minting money: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav Sunday claimed that half of the ministers in the Akhilesh government are yet to mend their ways and were busy “minting money”.

“I had advised the ministers. Some mended their ways but some did not. If earning money is your priority, then you should rather do business. Even I would have helped you. In politics, people give you money on their own,” Mulayam said while addressing party workers to celebrate former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary here.

“Mata Prasad Pandey (Speaker) is sitting here. He used to spread a bedsheet to collect money… people gave lakhs… I also did the same and there was so much that it took four days to count,” he added.

Recalling that he had faced several allegations, including that he was associated with dacoits, Mulayam said: “Some claimed that I had links with Chaviram gang, some claimed that I had links with Madho Singh and Phoolan gang… Even dacoits at times do good work.”

He claimed that while Man Singh, a former dacoit, had helped the poor, the rich had sent him to jail. “Later, his son Tehsildar Singh contested against me. Many goondas contested against me but people are very intelligent and they defeated everyone,” he said.

He went on to caution Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to stay alert on those who indulge in backbiting. “I told him to listen to these people but do not act,” he said.

