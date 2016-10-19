Gujarat Pradesh Congress minority cell against Centre’s interference in Muslim personal law

Photo used fore representational purpose. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Photo used fore representational purpose. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee’s (GPCC) minority cell will be submitting memorandum to all the 33 districts collectors on October 20 to oppose the government’s interference in Muslim Personal Law and bring in a uniform civil code (UCC) in the country. Minority cell president Gulab Khan Rayma said that the memorandum addressed to President of India would be submitted to the collectors, with a request to forward it the President.

He said that there was a lot of apprehension in the Muslim community over the central government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court on the issue of triple ‘talaq’ (divorce) and the people felt that it was a move to bring in the uniform civil code in the country.

Rayma said that Muslim community was totally against any interference in their personal laws pertaining to marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance and other issues. He said that there was a lot of religious and cultural diversity in the country and people had been living in peace and harmony while respecting each other’s culture and tradition.

“There is no need of a uniform civil code at all and people be allowed to follow their religion and culture without any interference,” he said. Meanwhile, various Muslim social organisations are conducting a signature campaign saying they don’t want any changes in the Muslim personal law. These signatures would be sent to Law Commission of India, which has issued a questionnaire to get people’s response on triple ‘talaq’.

