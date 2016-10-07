Gujarat High Court issues notice to government on Narayan Sai’s bail plea

Narayan Sai and nd ten others are facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 14 crore to the police and judicial officials. Narayan Sai and nd ten others are facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 14 crore to the police and judicial officials.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government seeking its reply on a petition filed by Narayan Sai, son of the controversial spiritual leader Asaram Bapu, for bail in a bribery case.

Justice A J Desai issued the notice after Sai’s lawyer argued that the case was moving at a slow pace in the lower court and he was in jail for 34 months.

Of the 84 witnesses to be cross-examined, only 14 have been called for examination so far, Sai’s counsel said, praying that he be enlarged on bail as it will take long for the hearing to conclude.

The HC adjourned the matter to November 11.

Sai and ten others are facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 14 crore to the police and judicial officials. ACB court is hearing the case since June 23 last year.

Sai, who was first arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a Surat-based woman at his father’s ashram between 2002 and 2005, allegedly tried to bribe the police, doctors and even judicial officers to water down the case.

The ACB court had rejected his bail plea last year.

Asaram himself is facing a case of sexual assault, filed by the elder sister of the woman who has lodged the rape case against his son.

