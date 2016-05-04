Gujarat ATS arrests wanted SIMI activist

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Tuesday arrested a suspected SIMI activist wanted in a case of “jihadi conspiracy” to “wage war against the country”.

According to a case filed in 2008 by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Jaipur, the arrested person, Mohammed Suwale Umar, allegedly held meeting of SIMI activists to wage war against the country.

Sources in the state ATS said Suwale had given their Rajasthan counterparts the slip for more than one occasion. They said Rajasthan ATS had earlier filed an FIR against Suwale for alleged involvement in a riot, which had left several policemen injured. But they had been unable to arrest him. “His family members and relatives spread a rumour that Suwale was not in Pakistan, and he was successful in evading arrest for quite some time,” a source in Gujarat ATS said.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

The source said they nabbed Suwale from Amirgadh in Gujarat, on the Rajasthan border. The source said Suwale’s movements were being tracked for the past many days. Officials said Rajasthan police have been informed about the arrest, and that they will take custody of Suwale.

The suspect is a resident of Jodhpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App