Grenade attack in South Kashmir injures four civilians

So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Source: Google map)

Four civilians were injured when a grenade exploded in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town, on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the grenade exploded at Janglat Mandi in the town. The injured people were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Doctors confirmed that the injured civilians suffered splinter injuries. Soon after the attack, senior police officers rushed towards the spot. So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.