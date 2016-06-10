Govind Pansare Murder: Bombay HC stays proceedings till June 23

Govind Pansare. Govind Pansare.

THE BOMBAY High Court has stayed proceedings in the Govind Pansare murder case. The state government approached the court Thursday after the sessions court in Kolhapur refused to stay the framing of charges against main accused Sameer Gaikwad in the case.

CPI leader and rationalist Pansare was shot near his residence in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015, by assailants riding a motorcycle. He succumbed to his injuries four days later.

The sessions court in Kolhapur was to frame charges against Gaikwad on Friday. The prosecution told the HC that they required time until a forensic report sought from the Scotland Yard was received. “The court was informed that the prosecution was currently awaiting the FSL report and also did not have in its possession the seizures made. It would amount to duplication once the report is received,” said public prosecutor Sandeep Shinde. Justice Sadhana Jadhav has deferred the hearing till June 23.

Around two years before Pansare’s murder another rationalist, Dr Narendra Dabholkar, was killed in a similar way in Pune by unknown assailants. In August 2015, noted scholar M M Kalburgi was shot dead near his residence in Karnataka.

The CBI, investigating the Dabholkar murder, had approached Scotland Yard with samples of bullets and cartridges found at each of the three spots to find if there was a connection between the three.

