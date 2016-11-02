Goa Lokayukta initiates probe in tendering work for IFFI 2016

Goa will get a full-fledged convention centre by 2019 to host the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Goa will get a full-fledged convention centre by 2019 to host the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar

Goa Lokayukta has initiated a preliminary inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the tendering of various works to a contractor for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI). However, the Lokayukta refused to grant an injunction on the tendering process. Goa Forward party had earlier petitioned the Lokayukta challenging appointment of a contractor for providing various services during the IFFI 2016, scheduled to begin here from

November 20.

In the formal complaint filed before Lokayukta yesterday, GF spokesman Durgadas Kamat had alleged that Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), which is a nodal agency to host IFFI, has awarded contract to the company despite being the highest bidder, thus violating the bidding norms. The matter was heard on Wednesday by Goa Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Misra, who issued the notice to ESG. The Lokayukta also ordered preliminary inquiry into the allegations, while posting the matter for hearing on December 13, 2016.

“Lokayukta refused to grant injuction on account of exigence of time as IFFI is approaching,” Kamat told PTI after the hearing on Wednesday. Goa Forward has challenged the contract of appointment of vendor for the work of availing artistic services for ideation/conceptualisation, creation, designing, fabrication, supply erection/ installation and all other allied activities on rental for IFFI 2016 which is awarded to TGL India Private Limited at the cost of Rs 6.5 crore.

“The same works were awarded for almost Rs 3.95 crore for IFFI 2015. In the worst case scenario an escalation of 15 per cent amounting nearly Rs 60 lakhs could be accepted while awarding tender for IFFI 2016. However, the tender has been awarded for an amount of Rs 6.5 crore which is nearly Rs 2.6 crores more than IFFI 2015,” says the petition.

